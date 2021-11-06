inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. inTEST updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.140-$0.180 EPS.

Shares of INTT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 119,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,415. The company has a market capitalization of $141.43 million, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.02. inTEST has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of inTEST from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in inTEST stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of inTEST as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

