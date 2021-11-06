inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.140-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.50 million-$22.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.38 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of inTEST from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get inTEST alerts:

Shares of inTEST stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 119,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,415. The company has a market capitalization of $141.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.02. inTEST has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of inTEST worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.