Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEY. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 44,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter.

PEY opened at $20.78 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $21.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

