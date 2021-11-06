Invesco Ltd. Acquires 6,485,406 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485,406 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.16% of Barrick Gold worth $428,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after buying an additional 92,907 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $112,492,000 after buying an additional 1,855,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

