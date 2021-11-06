Invesco Ltd. Buys 57,700 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.84% of Eaton worth $498,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,571,000 after acquiring an additional 188,279 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after acquiring an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.83.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $171.30 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $109.25 and a 12 month high of $173.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.03 and a 200-day moving average of $154.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

