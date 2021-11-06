Invesco Ltd. Has $478.46 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,630,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 724,214 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $478,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 56.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 53.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.