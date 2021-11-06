Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 547,949 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.00% of Vulcan Materials worth $462,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMC stock opened at $196.06 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $132.85 and a one year high of $200.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.64 and its 200 day moving average is $180.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

