Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,787,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $440,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,244,838,000 after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ResMed by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,315,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after buying an additional 51,363 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in ResMed by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after buying an additional 139,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after acquiring an additional 270,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $260.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total transaction of $695,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,895 shares of company stock worth $14,737,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

