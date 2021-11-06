Invesco Ltd. Sells 24,555 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $531,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

Shares of DE stock opened at $355.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $245.96 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

