Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.02 million, a P/E ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 2.41. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $2,503,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.