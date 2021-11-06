Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Invitation Homes has raised its dividend payment by 172.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 165.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on INVH. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

