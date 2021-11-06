Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. 2,621,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,897. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

