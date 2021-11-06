Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.