ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS.

Shares of IO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,429,974. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.32.

In other ION Geophysical news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 135,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $178,392.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,306,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,693 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IO. Zacks Investment Research lowered ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

