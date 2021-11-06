Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IONS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after buying an additional 3,765,462 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,960,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after buying an additional 946,011 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,837,000 after buying an additional 590,632 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

