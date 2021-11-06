Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Raised to $20.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.71. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

