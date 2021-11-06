Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce sales of $152.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.60 million and the highest is $155.08 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $146.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $610.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.21 million to $613.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $654.53 million, with estimates ranging from $642.75 million to $672.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of IRDM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 686,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,365. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

