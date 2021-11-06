Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6185 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Iron Mountain has a payout ratio of 157.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.4%.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,014 shares of company stock worth $1,555,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.