Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 89.74%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,027,000 after buying an additional 3,448,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after buying an additional 875,223 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,056,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,201,000 after buying an additional 348,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after buying an additional 297,300 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

