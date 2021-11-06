iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,567 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,394,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 87,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $115.22 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

