iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 414,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,727,703 shares.The stock last traded at $165.76 and had previously closed at $166.68.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 354.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 148,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

