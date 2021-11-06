iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $120.31 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $75.99 and a 52-week high of $120.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

