iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.15. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

