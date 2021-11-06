Ixcoin (IXC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $107.00

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Ixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $107.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Ixcoin

Ixcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,222,046 coins. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

