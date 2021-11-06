Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.09

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.09 and last traded at $47.51, with a volume of 636877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

