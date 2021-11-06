Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAY opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Japan Tobacco has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

