JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,198.33 ($15.66).

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 1,121 ($14.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The company has a market cap of £11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.36. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,164.73 ($15.22). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,054.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 968.93.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

