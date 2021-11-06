Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 29 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABBN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 price target on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price target on ABB in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 32.04.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

