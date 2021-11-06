Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ford Motor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the auto manufacturer will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $19.29 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ford Motor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,441 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,788,000 after acquiring an additional 914,937 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.