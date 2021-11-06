Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “£193” Price Target for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($252.16) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a £158 ($206.43) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($228.64) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a sell rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £164.73 ($215.21).

FLTR opened at £126.70 ($165.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of £144.33 and a 200-day moving average of £138.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -304.57. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £117 ($152.86) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

