Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCU. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of SCU opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. Analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 117.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 8.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

