Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Addus HomeCare Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Addus HomeCare in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $3.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

ADUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.33.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after purchasing an additional 134,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,760,000 after purchasing an additional 256,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,190,000 after purchasing an additional 82,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

