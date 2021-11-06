Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Regional Management Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Regional Management in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $8.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.36.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RM. JMP Securities lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Regional Management stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regional Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regional Management news, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $292,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

