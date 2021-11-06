JMP Securities Boosts TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target to $19.00

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,338. The company has a market capitalization of $571.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.82. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

