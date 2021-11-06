John L. Auerbach Sells 2,750 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of MNRO opened at $62.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $72.67.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monro by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.
Several research firms have commented on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
About Monro
Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.
