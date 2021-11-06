John L. Auerbach Sells 2,750 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MNRO opened at $62.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is 63.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monro by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

