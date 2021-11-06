John S. Chen Sells 2,222,844 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BB opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

