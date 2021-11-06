Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,185,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,606. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.20%.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

