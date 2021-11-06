JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Holdings Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $68.85 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.