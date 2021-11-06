JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €52.40 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.88 ($57.51).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRE stock opened at €39.70 ($46.71) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.23. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.