JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Clariant (AEX:CLN) a CHF 18.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.80 target price on Clariant (AEX:CLN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 price objective on Clariant in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 20.50 price objective on Clariant in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a CHF 20 price objective on Clariant in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 18.20 price objective on Clariant in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a CHF 24 price objective on Clariant in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Clariant has a 1 year low of CHF 18.27 and a 1 year high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

