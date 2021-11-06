JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of Oncolytics Biotech worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter worth $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 100.0% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.57. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONCY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Oncolytics Biotech Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

