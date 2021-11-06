JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $961,000 Position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of TCG BDC worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGBD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 26.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 9.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. TCG BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $770.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.99.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Research analysts forecast that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 83.12%.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

