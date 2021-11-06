JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$19.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

CVE opened at C$15.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 354.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.24. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.66 and a 52-week high of C$15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

