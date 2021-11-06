JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,497 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Mesabi Trust worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSB. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,206,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 1,538.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 47,250 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 28,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 41.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 22,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.48%. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.