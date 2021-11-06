JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 737.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,755 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.51% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,803 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 47,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 373,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $99,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CEO J Robison Hays III bought 7,500 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $520.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($45.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

