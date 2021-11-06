JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Declares Dividend of $0.25

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $11.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.05. 7,975,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,384,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.27 and a 200-day moving average of $159.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 1.28% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $5,955,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

