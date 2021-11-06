JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 206,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

VMD stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $241.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.