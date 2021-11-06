JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 206,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VMD stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $241.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15.
Viemed Healthcare Profile
Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD).
Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.