JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $85.00 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average is $96.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.