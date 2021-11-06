JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 40,445 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,445 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Haynes International worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Haynes International by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Haynes International by 448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.37 million, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

