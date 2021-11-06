JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 54,614 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FB Financial by 1,593.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FB Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.